Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$195.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSDAF opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $151.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.84.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

