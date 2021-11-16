Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $246,967.70 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $246,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $272,352.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

