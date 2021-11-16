Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 1,027 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, November 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95.

On Saturday, September 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. 1,040,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 146.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

