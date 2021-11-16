LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

