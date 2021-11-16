LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of LendingClub worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.37 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,459 shares of company stock valued at $665,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

