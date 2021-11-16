Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $541.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,381.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.93 or 0.07042418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00382206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $594.31 or 0.01000824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00084154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.00407410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00273473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005083 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

