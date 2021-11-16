Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Patricia Salas Pineda Sells 23,796 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 748,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,937. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,126,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,282 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,020 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 84,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 126,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

