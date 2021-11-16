LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in LGI Homes by 12,678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.40. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.