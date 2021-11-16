Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.21. The company had a trading volume of 143,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,698. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.61. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $138.04 and a 12-month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 148.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

