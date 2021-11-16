Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

Get National Express Group alerts:

NEX opened at GBX 240.60 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.88.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.