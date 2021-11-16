Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $3.71 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $158,966.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.47 or 0.00384443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

