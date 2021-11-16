Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.08 EPS

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $3.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

NASDAQ LMNL remained flat at $$1.60 during trading on Tuesday. 841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.