Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 40.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

