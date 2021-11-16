Link Machine Learning (LML) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Link Machine Learning has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Link Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $53,358.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.17 or 1.00351352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.28 or 0.06943211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Link Machine Learning

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Link Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Link Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars.

