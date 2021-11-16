LINKA Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $7,086.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00223842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

