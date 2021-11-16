LinkEye (LET) Price Down 8.7% This Week

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

