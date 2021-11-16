Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,003.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00069469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00093839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,976.24 or 1.00558881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.75 or 0.07057940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

