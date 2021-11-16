Lisk Machine Learning Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,530.06 or 1.00025731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.19 or 0.06939156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

