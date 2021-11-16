Litecoin Price Hits $225.44 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $225.44 or 0.00380307 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $15.55 billion and $3.62 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,990,158 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

