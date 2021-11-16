Litentry Price Hits $4.33 on Major Exchanges (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for $4.33 or 0.00007242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a market capitalization of $118.02 million and approximately $27.35 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litentry has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00223922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010389 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,267,479 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

