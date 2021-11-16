Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

