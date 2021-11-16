Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports.

NYSE:LAC traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,375. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lithium Americas stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.16.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

