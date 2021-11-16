Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,301 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 553,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after buying an additional 83,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,347 shares of company stock worth $7,919,873 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOB stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

