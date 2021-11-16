Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) CIO Buys $12,495.00 in Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) CIO Patrick Schafer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,495.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LRFC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. 10,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRFC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

