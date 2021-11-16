Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the October 14th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 61,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,362. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

