Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.32

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

