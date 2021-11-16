Loop Capital Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $45.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $37.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of WMG opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

