Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 121,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,032,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.22.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 137,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.