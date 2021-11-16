Loser Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00067777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,974.48 or 0.99387308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.11 or 0.06932089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

