Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

NYSE:LOW traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.90. The stock had a trading volume of 102,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

