Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $243.09

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.09 and last traded at $241.54, with a volume of 27659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

