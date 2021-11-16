Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.54. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 12,362 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.