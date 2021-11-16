Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as low as C$0.65. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 190,022 shares.

LUC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$299.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.