Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s (NASDAQ:LUCD) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 23rd

Lucid Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:LUCD) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lucid Diagnostics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Lucid Diagnostics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

