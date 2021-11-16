LYNC Network (LYNC) Price Hits $0.49

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. LYNC Network has a market cap of $488,397.14 and approximately $279.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LYNC Network has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,492.15 or 1.00036165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.06983829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LYNC Network Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,115 coins. LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

LYNC Network Coin Trading

