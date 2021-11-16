Lynn A. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.79. 674,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.95 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 239,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,958,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

