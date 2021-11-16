Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 2,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

