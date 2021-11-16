M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

