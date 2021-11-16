M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.70% of M.D.C. worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 48.6% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 319.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE MDC opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

