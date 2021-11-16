Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 44,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 633,797 shares.The stock last traded at $18.85 and had previously closed at $19.45.
A number of research firms have commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82.
About Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
