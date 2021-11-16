Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Down 71.8% in October

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the October 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGU. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 113,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 942,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 17,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,810. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

