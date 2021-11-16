Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Macy’s worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 712,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3,134.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 58.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 591.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

