Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

