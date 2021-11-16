Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Buys A$53,811.71 in Stock

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) insider Hugh Robertson purchased 114,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$53,811.71 ($38,436.94).

Hugh Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Hugh Robertson bought 278,871 shares of Maggie Beer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$122,982.11 ($87,844.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through three segments: Paris Creek Farms, St David Dairy, and MBP. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, butter, cream, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek Farms brand.

