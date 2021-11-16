Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.38.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

