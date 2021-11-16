Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Malibu Boats worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

