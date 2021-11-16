Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

