Man Group plc Invests $2.48 Million in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE MX opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

