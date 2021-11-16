Man Group plc Purchases 18,228 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 264.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

