Man Group plc Sells 29,997 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,997 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of LivePerson worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LivePerson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in LivePerson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.